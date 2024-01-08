ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Gold mining in Mysore
January 08, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

Mysore, Jan. 5: The number of gold mining companies which carried an operation during 1922-23 remained stationary at 5. Four of these are reported to have produced gold and paid dividends while one produced gold but was unable to pay dividends. The total quantity of bar gold produced during the Calender year 1922 and the value thereof were: 4,29,599 ounces and £1,789,432 respectively against 4,22,532 ounces and £2,015, 568 respectively in 1921. The decrease of nearly 11 and one-fourth per cent is almost entirely due to a decline in the price of the metal.

CONNECT WITH US