January 05, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST

Visakhapatnam, Jan. 4: Six Dutch divers have come here to do what no Indian could do for the past eight years. The Vizag Port Trust will have to pay more than Rs. 50 lakhs for their brains, experience and of course diving skill. Since they will be mostly employing Indian men and material, the total cost will work out to Rs. 83.52 lakhs. What they are doing looks absurdly simple; salvaging a wrecked ship, that has been lying on the bottom of the sea for eight years now, its 17,000 DWT collecting sand all around, rusting badly in the salt water and the air, a growing menace to shipping in the outer harbour.

The Dutch seem to be more at home under the water than on the sea. “The amount of hard work they turn in is amazing. They go out to the sea at 7 a.m. and go on working as long as there is enough light for them to see,” says Mr. B.K. Rao, Chairman of the Port Trust.