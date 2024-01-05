GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Kenya Council
Premium

January 05, 2024 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST

Nairobi, Jan. 4: The Kenya Legislative Council has passed a constitution bill following out the terms of the White Paper providing for the election of eleven Europeans, five Indians and one Arab exclusive of official majority. The franchise of Indians is neither on literary nor on property qualifications and all adults of both sexes can exercise votes. It also includes the subject of Native Indian States. Governor Coryndon said he regretted that Indian legislators were not present at the meeting of the Council to share the passage of the bill.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.