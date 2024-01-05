January 05, 2024 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST

Nairobi, Jan. 4: The Kenya Legislative Council has passed a constitution bill following out the terms of the White Paper providing for the election of eleven Europeans, five Indians and one Arab exclusive of official majority. The franchise of Indians is neither on literary nor on property qualifications and all adults of both sexes can exercise votes. It also includes the subject of Native Indian States. Governor Coryndon said he regretted that Indian legislators were not present at the meeting of the Council to share the passage of the bill.