Fifty years ago | Pays Rs. 320 for 12 km. Taxi Ride
Premium

January 04, 2024 02:37 am | Updated 02:37 am IST

MADRAS, Jan. 3.

Does it cost Rs. 320 to travel by taxi from Meenambakkam airport to a hotel in Mount Road about 12 kilometres away? It may appear fantastic, but this was the amount an Australian engineer paid when he arrived in Madras from London on the New Year Day on his first visit to the City.

According to the engineer, a cabman demanded 40 American dollars or Rs. 320 to take him from the airport to a hotel in Mount Road saying that it was 45 kms away. Being a newcomer, the foreigner had no idea of the distance and agreed to pay the amount. In fact, he paid the money in rupees as he did not have foreign currency then. The cabman took from him Rs. 100 on the way to fill petrol and the balance on dropping him at the hotel. Only after reaching the hotel, the engineer realised that it was a big sum for the distance travelled, and he had this confirmed by others later.

The Australian national, who came to the airport to-day for taking a plane to Singapore spotted the loader who put him in touch with the taxi driver the other day. The loader, with the assistance of a police sergeant, located the cabman and produced him before the Australian visitor. The taxi driver, when confronted, apologised to the foreigner and returned to him Rs. 150 out of Rs. 320 for he had spent away the balance.

An official of the Department of Tourism said that time and again the attention of the Police had been drawn to the problem of fleecing of air passengers by taxi drivers. But no effective action had been taken so far.

