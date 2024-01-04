GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Indian Currency Reserve
Premium

January 04, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

(REUTER’S SPECIAL SERVICE.)

LONDON, Jan. 3.

Dealing with the controversy with regard to the transfer of two million sterling gold from the Indian currency reserve the “Financial News” expresses the opinion that the transaction is a sound business proposition and in view of the fact that there are over 93 crores of rupees and silver bullion in reserve there does not appear much ground for fear that the transference will produce stringency in metallic currency during movements of crops.

But a repetition of such transfers should be regarded askance as a further contraction of metallic currency will be prejudicial to Indian finance.

