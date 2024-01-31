ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | France and Rumania
January 31, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

Paris, Jan. 30: A long and authoritative statement issued here now makes it clear that Rumania has finally renounced her intention of asking the French Government for a loan of hundred million francs. It is explained that inevitable delay in the French Parliament’s voting loans compels Rumania to seek other means of tiding over her difficulties and most of her orders for war material have been given to Rumanian industries. This will be advantageous to both Rumania and France, to the former on account of her depreciated exchange and to the latter because it gives her an opportunity to practice another economy at the moment she is endeavouring to find means of balancing her budget. It is emphasised that France-Rumanian elections are in no way affected.

