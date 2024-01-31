GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | France and Rumania
Premium

January 31, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

Paris, Jan. 30: A long and authoritative statement issued here now makes it clear that Rumania has finally renounced her intention of asking the French Government for a loan of hundred million francs. It is explained that inevitable delay in the French Parliament’s voting loans compels Rumania to seek other means of tiding over her difficulties and most of her orders for war material have been given to Rumanian industries. This will be advantageous to both Rumania and France, to the former on account of her depreciated exchange and to the latter because it gives her an opportunity to practice another economy at the moment she is endeavouring to find means of balancing her budget. It is emphasised that France-Rumanian elections are in no way affected.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.