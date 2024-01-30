January 30, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST

New Delhi, Jan. 29: India and Sri Lanka have finally settled the problem of the people of Indian origin in the island by agreeing to divide equally the remaining 150,000 persons not covered by the 1964 Shastri-Sirimavo Pact.

The joint communique issued to-day at the conclusion of Mrs. Bandaranaike’s visit disclosed that Sri Lanka will confer its citizenship on 75,000 of these persons, while India will take back the other 75,000.

The two Prime Ministers, Mrs. Gandhi and Mrs. Bandaranaike, who had detailed discussions on all aspects of this long-standing problem noted with satisfaction that with the full implementation of the 1964 agreement and the present one relating to the remaining 150,000, India and Sri Lanka would have finally settled the question of all persons of Indian origin there. The wording of the communique fully reflected the feeling of relief on either side that the most serious irritant in Indo-Sri Lanka relations had been removed at last.

The joint communique also stated that “satisfactory progress”had been made during these discussions on Kachativu and other related issues. It was agreed at the talks that a decision would be taken “in the very near future” regarding the sea limit in the historic waters dividing India and Sri Lanka between the Palk Straits and Adam’s Bridge.

Though it has not yet been officially disclosed, it is generally known that the two Prime Ministers have agreed to resolve the question of Kachativu of the basis of a fresh delimitation of the territorial waters which would automatically settle the issue without going further into the historical claims of either side to this disputed islet.

