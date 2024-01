January 30, 2024 02:31 am | Updated 02:31 am IST

Leafield (Oxford) Mid. Jan 28: Brigadier General Bruce, leaves for India on Wednesday to command the new expedition which will attempt the ascent of Mount Everest in the coming spring. This will be the third assault on the world’s highest mountain and it will be the second time that Mr. Bruce has been in command.

