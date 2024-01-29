January 29, 2024 04:59 am | Updated 04:59 am IST

Ahmedabad, Jan. 28: Ahmedabad, where Army took over law and order duties, remained calm to-day under indefinite curfew. Troops moved into the riot-torn textile city since last night and took over duties from the police and the B.S.F. shortly afternoon. The Gujarat Chief Minister, Mr. Chimanbhai Patel, said since the army stepped in no incidents were reported in the city. The situation in other riot-affected towns in the State were also calm. Except Baroda and Ahmedabad, curfew had been lifted in all other affected towns. A Rajkot report, however, said a seven-hour curfew was being imposed from 10 p.m. Curfew in Baroda, as a precautionary measure, came into force at 6 p.m. The Chief Minister said the curfew would be relaxed in Ahmedabad for four hours to-morrow when foodgrains would be distributed in fair price shops. Mr. Patel said the situation in Rajpipla where three persons were killed in police firing, was also peaceful. The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, he said, had agreed to sell rice to the State. An official had gone to Andhra Pradesh to buy 5,000 tonnes of rice. A military spokesman said Ahmedabad was “absolutely quiet” after the troops moved in. Maj. Gen. R.D.R Anand, GOC and Brig. A. Kaul, who is in charge of peace restoration, went round the city accompanied by the I.G. of Police Mr. P.M. Pant and the Police Commissioner, Mr. Eric Renison. The city was completely deserted by noon when the army took complete charge. A late night report, however, said 32 persons were arrested for breach of curfew to-day.