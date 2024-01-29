GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Miscellaneous
January 29, 2024 04:53 am | Updated 04:53 am IST

The Managing Board of the National Residential High School has decided to open Intermediate Class in Science from next July, in case the Syndicate of Madras University would give necessary permission in time. The new college department will be located in the December Gardens, Elliot Beach Road, Adyar. The Secretary of the Viswa Bharathy of Dr. Rabindra Nath Tagore paid a visit to the College and school of the National University a few days back and was much impressed with the educational work done here.

