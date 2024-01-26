ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | President calls for stronger action against profiteers
January 26, 2024 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST

New Delhi, Jan. 25: The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, has appealed to the people to rise above personal and parochial considerations and display the necessary “unity of purpose and determination” for overcoming the grave economic crisis now facing them. In his traditional broadcast to the nation on the eve of the Republic Day, he renewed his earlier plea for a “self-imposed moratorium on lock-outs and strikes” with the warning that a mere increase in wages without a corresponding increase in production would not bring any relief to the poorer people. Expressing his anguish over the “growing unrest” in several parts of the country, the President said that acts of violence and indiscipline were a direct invitation to chaos. The burning and looting of shops and godowns, the disruption of transport, or bandhs, strikes and lock-outs would not only disrupt the distribution of the available supplies but also cause the “deepest hurt” to the poorer sections. 

