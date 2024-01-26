January 26, 2024 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST

A.R. Iyengar and Shanmugham Chettiar interviewed

Poona, Jan. 26: Among those that visited Mahatmaji yesterday were Messrs. Abhas Tyabji, Srinivas Sastri, B.S. Kamath and Darbar Gopl Das with wife Mr. A. Rangaswami Iyengar and R.R. Shanmugham Chetty paid a visit to Mahatmaji this morning. Mr. Chettiar told me soon after his return from the hospital that he mentioned to Mahatmaji that he had the good fortune to have the opportunity of moving for Mahatmaji’s release in the Assembly to which Mahatmaji returned a smile.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT