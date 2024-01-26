GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Wound healing
Premium

January 26, 2024 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST

A.R. Iyengar and Shanmugham Chettiar interviewed

Poona, Jan. 26: Among those that visited Mahatmaji yesterday were Messrs. Abhas Tyabji, Srinivas Sastri, B.S. Kamath and Darbar Gopl Das with wife Mr. A. Rangaswami Iyengar and R.R. Shanmugham Chetty paid a visit to Mahatmaji this morning. Mr. Chettiar told me soon after his return from the hospital that he mentioned to Mahatmaji that he had the good fortune to have the opportunity of moving for Mahatmaji’s release in the Assembly to which Mahatmaji returned a smile.  

