January 25, 2024 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST

New Delhi, Jan. 24: The 16-day long lock-out in the six divisional offices of the Life Insurance Corporation of India will be lifted from to-morrow, following an agreement on the issues under dispute between the management and the five unions, reached here late to-night.

Suspension orders served on employees except in cases of gross indiscipline, are being withdrawn. These cases will be reviewed separately, it was announced.

Representatives of one of the five unions, the All India National Life Insurance Employees Federation, did not sign the agreement here to-night. The representatives of the union affiliated to the INTUC, however, said they were willing to sign the agreement but would like to consult their own negotiating committee before doing so. The other unions whose representatives have signed the agreements are: The All India Insurance Employees Association, the All India LIC Employees Federation, the All India Life Insurance Employees’ Association and the National Organisation of Insurance Workers.

At the conclusion of the signing of the agreement, the Chairman, Mr. Puri, said that the settlement involved an outlay of Rs. 6 crores in addition to the existing wage bill. It would secure substantial gains for the employees in the matter of scales of pay, house rent allowance and city compensatory allowance. All the employees would also get handsome bonus.

He said that if the employees extended their fullest co-operation as they had solemnly assured to do, it would be possible to consider their demands for improvement in provident fund contributions, leave travel concessions and medical benefits.