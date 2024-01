January 23, 2024 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - LONDON. Jan. 22.

Lenin is dead.

The Soviet Communique states Lenin died in the hills near Moscow. His health had recently considerably improved, but his condition suddenly worsened last night and he lost consciousness dying of paralysis of respiratory centres. The All Russian Council will continue Lenin’s work and says the Soviet Government stands firm at its post, watchful over the conquests of the proletarian revolution. The body will lie in state in Moscow till the funeral on January 26th.