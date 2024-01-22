January 22, 2024 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST

Gold Price Sky-rockets Following Floating of Franc

PARIS, Jan. 21.

The price of gold sky-rocketed to $ 158 an ounce here to-day following the floating of the franc by France over the week-end. The franc itself dipped in value by about five per cent.

The atmosphere of instability and uncertainty resulting from France’s abrupt week-end decision to float the franc sent dealers scurrying for cover in gold, monetary experts said.

The price of the 12.5 kilo gold bar soared to an all-time high equivalent level of $158 an ounce up from $130 on Friday.

The ailing British pound to-day plunged three cents to its lowest level in history in the wake of French action. The pound, worth $2.50 a year ago, plummeted to less than $2.16 when markets opened. Later, bankers said that the Bank of England stepped in to shore it up by selling off dollars and the pound recovered a little to $2.1655. In London gold rose to an all-time record of $141.75 per ounce — a nine per cent increase over the previous high recorded on Friday — at the morning fixing to-day following the floating of the franc. The U.S. dollar also rose, with dealers quoting 3.4150 4300 Swiss franc at the opening against 3.3700 50 at the close on Friday.The Finance Ministers of at least five Western European countries scheduled emergency monetary talks in Brussels to-day. To-night’s emergency talks were to be preceded by a meeting of Finance Ministers of the three Benelux countries, who agreed in principle last night that the floating operation -- referred to in technical jargon as the “snake” — must continue. The countries still taking part in the “snake” system closed their foreign exchange for the day, following the example set by Tokyo monetary authorities.

Like the Paris and London markets the Italian market also remained open.

Sterling, the Irish pound which is tied to it and the Italian lira have been floating separately for several months although Britain, Ireland and Italy are all members of the EEC.

The French franc dipped against other currencies on those markets that remained open. Unofficial inter-bank dealings showed an effective devaluation ranging from nearly six per cent against the dollar to about four per cent against the Austrian schilling

It dropped 4.5 per cent compared with its closing rate against the Deutsche Mark in Frankfurt on Friday. But this was an effective devaluation of 6.5 per cent compared to its former central rate against the West German currency.

Gold rose to $139-141 an ounce in Zurich after opening at $135-138. Dealers said that volume was heavy as a result of the general uncertainty following the French float.

The morning fixing in Frankfurt set the price at $136-139. — Reuter, UPI, AFP and AP.

