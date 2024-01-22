January 22, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST

South Africa.

NEW GOVERNOR GENERAL.

INDIAN ADDRESS.

(Reuters’s Special Service.)

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 21.

A magnificent welcome was given to the Earl of Athlone, the new Governor-General, who, accompanied by his wife and family, arrived here in perfect summer weather this morning. The city was gaily bedagged and there was a brilliant welcome at the City Hall, where there was a most representative gathering of the whole of South Africa, which included many Indians. The Cape British Indian Union presented an address declaring that Indians everywhere cherished feelings of profound gratitude to the Royal Family for the kindliness and wisdom with which Queen Victoria and King Edward ruled over millions of Indians. The address spoke appreciatively of the King Emperor’s anxiety for the welfare of Indians and was convinced that the Earl of Athlone would share this regarding Indian subjects in South Africa.

