GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | South Africa
Premium

January 22, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST

South Africa.

NEW GOVERNOR GENERAL.

INDIAN ADDRESS.

(Reuters’s Special Service.)

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 21.

A magnificent welcome was given to the Earl of Athlone, the new Governor-General, who, accompanied by his wife and family, arrived here in perfect summer weather this morning. The city was gaily bedagged and there was a brilliant welcome at the City Hall, where there was a most representative gathering of the whole of South Africa, which included many Indians. The Cape British Indian Union presented an address declaring that Indians everywhere cherished feelings of profound gratitude to the Royal Family for the kindliness and wisdom with which Queen Victoria and King Edward ruled over millions of Indians. The address spoke appreciatively of the King Emperor’s anxiety for the welfare of Indians and was convinced that the Earl of Athlone would share this regarding Indian subjects in South Africa.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.