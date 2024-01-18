January 18, 2024 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST

BOMBAY, Jan. 17.

The Bombay Police recovered five bombs, a revolver and 30 rounds of ammunition this week in North Bombay, a high police official said here to-night. The bombs were meant to blow up the Parliament when it was in session last month, the official added.

The police arrested a businessman and four others last month, and after interrogating them, the bombs and ammunition were recovered, it was stated. All the five persons were in custody for further interrogation.

These men had plotted to throw a bomb inside Parliament House and “do away with the Congress leaders in one sweep”. The Bombay Police got scent of the plot and acted swiftly.

The brain behind the plot was a 27-year-old ex-Serviceman dismissed from the Army for disobedience. He had surveyed the Parliament House and its vicinity and mapped out the entire area.

The police have unearthed a mini-bomb factory in Bombay where the conspirators made powerful crude bombs. One of the conspirators ran the bomb factory. The revolvers were made to order in Saurashtra.

The ex-Serviceman was reported to have said, in his confessional statement, that he and his co-conspirators were fed up with the grinding poverty in the country and wanted to “finish the leaders responsible for this state of affairs and replace them by a new leadership.”

The police came upon another clue when three children were injured while playing with a box found from a dustbin in Mallad. The box contained three bombs which exploded.—PTI and UNI.

