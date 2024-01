January 18, 2024 04:01 am | Updated 04:01 am IST

(REUTER’S SPECIAL SERVICE.)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16.

In an outspoken speech Mr. Borah in the Senate charged France of lending a large sum of money to European associates while she was unwilling to settle her debts and characterised France as the greatest military power Europe had ever known. He asserted that Americans were meeting the cost of her big arms. He declared that French and Italian statesmen were trying to educate their peoples to repudiate debts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT