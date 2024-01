January 15, 2024 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST

Vancouver, Jan 12: Sir Jehangir Kothari, who has arrived from the Orient en route to England, in an interview expressed the opinion that Indians emigrating to other parts of the Empire were not entitled to expect franchise. He pointed out that they seldom remained to become contributing citizens in a new country, but returned to India as soon as they had amassed money.