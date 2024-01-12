January 12, 2024 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST

Madras, Jan 11: Dr. Malcolm S. Adiseshiah, Director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies, to-day urged the Centre to give up its practice of classifying maps as top secret documents and allow geographers free access to them. Delivering the inaugural address at the seventh annual conference of the Association of Geography Teachers of India, Dr. Adiseshiah said geographers could not carry on their work purposefully if they were not provided with the maps — the tools of their trade. It was strange Indian geographers should be denied authentic maps of the country while detailed maps of India were easily available abroad.

Dr. Howard F. Hirt, Fulbright Lecturer in Geography, Madras University, in his presidential address called upon geography teachers to incorporate in their classroom teaching new concepts and insights developed by modern geographers. They would, in particular, take up two subjects of vital interest to India — the interaction between man and the environment and the development of cities.

