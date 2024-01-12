GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Free access to maps: plea to Centre
Premium

January 12, 2024 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST

Madras, Jan 11: Dr. Malcolm S. Adiseshiah, Director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies, to-day urged the Centre to give up its practice of classifying maps as top secret documents and allow geographers free access to them. Delivering the inaugural address at the seventh annual conference of the Association of Geography Teachers of India, Dr. Adiseshiah said geographers could not carry on their work purposefully if they were not provided with the maps — the tools of their trade. It was strange Indian geographers should be denied authentic maps of the country while detailed maps of India were easily available abroad.

Dr. Howard F. Hirt, Fulbright Lecturer in Geography, Madras University, in his presidential address called upon geography teachers to incorporate in their classroom teaching new concepts and insights developed by modern geographers. They would, in particular, take up two subjects of vital interest to India — the interaction between man and the environment and the development of cities.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.