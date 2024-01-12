GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Queen Mary’s College
Premium

January 12, 2024 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST

Last evening at the Queen Mary’s College, Her Excellency Lady Willingdon performed the interesting ceremony of unveiling the marble bust of Her Majesty Queen Mary, the gift of the Hon’ble the Rajah of Panagal. In presenting the bust, the Chief Minister said that he felt that the installation of the bust in the College would be a source of inspiration to the young ladies who would attend the college. In Her Majesty they had the ideal of womanhood. With these ideas, in his mind he selected Mr. Nagappa to undertake the work. Referring to the institution the Rajah of Panagal said that it had a splendid future before it.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.