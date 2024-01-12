January 12, 2024 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST

Last evening at the Queen Mary’s College, Her Excellency Lady Willingdon performed the interesting ceremony of unveiling the marble bust of Her Majesty Queen Mary, the gift of the Hon’ble the Rajah of Panagal. In presenting the bust, the Chief Minister said that he felt that the installation of the bust in the College would be a source of inspiration to the young ladies who would attend the college. In Her Majesty they had the ideal of womanhood. With these ideas, in his mind he selected Mr. Nagappa to undertake the work. Referring to the institution the Rajah of Panagal said that it had a splendid future before it.