January 11, 2024 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST

Trivandrum, Jan. 10: While appreciating the Madras High Court Judge, Mr. B. Somasundaram’s recent suggestion for starting a policemen’s welfare fund by collecting a rupee each from the Sabarimalai pilgrims, the authorities here are chary of following it up. Mr. Somasundaram had mooted the idea while inaugurating a Policemen Bhavan at Sabarimalai. One of the reasons given for not pursuing the idea is that a levy may produce adverse reactions among the pilgrims and detract from the spirit of service with which the policemen discharge the arduous task of guiding lakhs of pilgrims, regulating the never-ending flow of vehicles and relieving the nerve-wrecking traffic snarls on the narrow roads during the festival season. That only 1,600 policemen (mostly drawn from the Special Armed Police unit) were deputed for “festival duty” while an estimated 30 lakh pilgrims worshipped at Sabarimalai during the 41-day-long Mandalapooja festival this year is a measure of the strain caused to them. It is pointed out that by this unstinted and selfless service with a smile, the policemen have established friendly ties with the worshippers, who address them individually as “Police Ayyappan,” in the same manner as they address one another as simply “Ayyappan.” Even when the policemen have to be a little severe, they do so saying “Swami Saranam” and all is forgiven.