ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Tata bank amalgamation
Premium

January 11, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

Bombay, January 10: The Hon’ble Mr. Justice Kemp has delivered judgment on two petitions in the matter of the voluntary liquidation of the Tata Industrial Bank and its amalgamation with the Central Bank. The first of the two petitions was presented by two of the liquidators, Messrs Chandbahi and Guzdar who were appointed liquidators along with two others, Messrs. Gilchrist and Billimoria, for carrying into effect the amalgamation. This petition was for determination of the question whether the petitioning liquidators had the right of free access and inspection of books, documents and papers of the Tata Bank handed over to the Central Bank and the conduct of arbitration proceedings between the Central Bank and the dissenting share-holders of Tata Bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US