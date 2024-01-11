January 11, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

Bombay, January 10: The Hon’ble Mr. Justice Kemp has delivered judgment on two petitions in the matter of the voluntary liquidation of the Tata Industrial Bank and its amalgamation with the Central Bank. The first of the two petitions was presented by two of the liquidators, Messrs Chandbahi and Guzdar who were appointed liquidators along with two others, Messrs. Gilchrist and Billimoria, for carrying into effect the amalgamation. This petition was for determination of the question whether the petitioning liquidators had the right of free access and inspection of books, documents and papers of the Tata Bank handed over to the Central Bank and the conduct of arbitration proceedings between the Central Bank and the dissenting share-holders of Tata Bank.

