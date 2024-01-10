January 10, 2024 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST

Washington, Jan. 9: A special computer employed by the United States Commerce Department has come out with the scary prediction that if oil prices stay as high as they are now, the world’s economy a decade from now will be in such a chaotic condition that all the old rules of the game which govern relations between nations will become utterly meaningless. The computer, using a price of $4 a barrel of crude (which has since been drastically increased by the oil producing countries), forecasts that the drain on the US as a result of a higher oil import bill would rise from $16 billions in 1975 to $52 billions in 1985. Arab oil producers, on the other hand, would have accumulated an enormous glut of dollars — in Saudi Arabia’s case alone it would climb from $19 billions next year to $138 billions a decade later. At the increased prices now already in force, and with additional price hikes promised this spring, even these astronomical figures would be completely overshadowed. What will the Arabs do with all their “oil gotten gains,” since they cannot put large sums to use in their own undeveloped and unindustrialised economies? As some economists see it, they might use it to buy up companies in the US and the West, but they might be wary about doing so, fearing they could be nationalised. They could become the new foreign aid providers to the rest of the third world, but few see the Arabs assuming that role in a big way.