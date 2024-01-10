GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Historical records commission
January 10, 2024 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST

The Indian Historical Records Commission opened sixth sessions this morning at the Museum Theatre, Egmore. His Excellency Lord Willingdon opened the sessions... The idea of establishing a local branch of the Commission in Madras would soon be a fact and His Excellency Lord Willingdon was sure it would be a useful one. It had been said that the records of the East India Company were the best historical material in the world and of these records, Madras would claim to possess a very fair share although not as much as was found in Calcutta. Though it was not quite as much as Bombay, it had certainly more than Punjab which regarded anything more than 60 years old as ancient. The Madras Records went back actually to 1670.

