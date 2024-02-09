GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Strike in Bombay mills ends
Premium

February 09, 2024 02:45 am | Updated 05:29 am IST

Bombay, Feb. 8: Mr. S.A. Dange, Chairman of the Communist Party of India announced at a mass rally here to-day that the 41-day-old textile strike had been called off. He said that the Girni Kamgar Union had accepted the proposal made by the Chief Minister, Mr. V.P. Naik, to end the strike. He also announced the calling off of the proposed bandh on February 11.

Earlier, Mr. Naik announced that the strike had been settled, following an hour-long discussion with Mr. Dange. The Labour Minister, Mr. N.M. Tidke, was also present at the talks.

Under the settlement, each worker will get an additional increment of Rs. 4 with effect from April 1. This is over and above the ones agreed to earlier.

An agreement reached between the Mill Owners’ Association and the INTUC-led Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh, representative union of the textile workers in the city, earlier had been rejected by the CPI-led Girni Kamgar Union and five other unions.

The workers then went on an indefinite strike from December 30 last, demanding a 25 per cent wage increase.

