London, Feb. 7: It is understood that Anglo-French relations have not been so cordial for some time as now. M. Poincare and Mr. Macdonald are on the friendliest terms. Though no meeting has yet been arranged between them, it is understood Mr. Macdonald is anxious that the meeting when held shall deal with definite propositions based on the reports of the two experts committees on the subject of reparations, which may be expected shortly. The view of the British Government is that, unless something new and unexpected occurs, the British policy now formulated will be acceptable in Paris.