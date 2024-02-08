February 08, 2024 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST

Madras, Feb. 7: Two Ex-Servicemen — one from Kerala and the other from Tamil Nadu — are eagerly looking forward to their new homes in the Nicobar Islands. They form part of a group of 50 former army personnel who are due to sail from Madras for the Nicobar Islands on February 9, as part of a scheme to resettle 300 former Jawans there this year. The second batch of 50 are leaving on February 23 and the remaining 200 by March this year.

According to present planning, about 1,500 families would be resettled on the islands during the fifth plan period.

Col. O.P. Kapur, Director of Self Employment, Union Ministry of Defence, told this reporter that 500 acres of land had already been reclaimed and the Administrator of the islands had constructed roads and provided basic amenities like water supply, medical and educational facilities. Col. Kapur said each family would be given 11 acres of land — five acres of flat land for paddy, five acres of hilly land for plantation and one acre for homestead. Each family would also be given a resettlement assistance in cash of Rs. 18,000 to cover transport charges, free rations for the first year, 75 per cent in the second year and 50 per cent in the third year. Other help provided included grant in cash and kind for household equipment, agricultural implements, livestock and the cost of construction of a one room tenement. The scheme was established in 1969 and 31 families had already been resettled in the islands.

(Published on February 8, 1974)

