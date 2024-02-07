GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Tokyo yields as gunmen seize embassy in Kuwait
Premium

February 07, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST

Kuwait, Feb. 6: Men of the Japanese “Red Army” and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine seized the Japanese Embassy in Kuwait to-day and on threat of killing the Japanese Ambassador and other embassy staff, forced Japan to accept their demand for an airplane to carry four terrorists out of Singapore.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman in Tokyo said the Minister of Transport had ordered a Japanese Airlines plane conveniently located to reach Singapore to pick up the four guerillas, who attempted to blow up a refinery in Singapore last week. Since then they have been holding three hostages on board a boat, demanding that they be flown out.

“We are prepared to send a plane to Singapore to carry the four to the country of their choice,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said. “We are ready to make our arrangements public.”

Earlier, the Ministry said it had received a telegram saying Japan’s Ambassador in Kuwait, the First, Second and Third Secretaries and an attache were all hostages in the Embassy.

The Foreign Ministry said it did not know how many persons were involved in seizing the Embassy.

The gunmen seized the Embassy and shouted with bullhorns from the building encircled by Kuwaiti troops: “Do not interfere or we will execute our hostages.”

Kuwait will not allow a landing by a Japanese airliner bringing commandos and their hostages from Singapore in return for release of Japanese diplomats held hostage here. It was stated by senior Kuwaiti Government officials tonight.

