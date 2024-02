February 07, 2024 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST

London, Feb. 6: The “Daily Telegraph’s” diplomatic correspondent says, in connection with the announcement that the Russian Soviet Government has decided to substitute silver currency for the present paper currency, that he understands that vast stocks of silver are at present held by American, British and other banks and Russian’s new currency move may result in the early appreciation of the price of the metal.