February 06, 2024 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST

London, Feb 5: Three Appeal Court judges ruled yesterday that Britain is not bound under international law to receive “British protected” persons expelled from Uganda, reports DPA.

Lord Denning commented on the status of people from British Protectorates: “They were said to be British nationals, but they were not British subjects. They were not born here. They have never lived here. They live thousands of miles away in countries which had no connection with England except that they were once British Protectorates.”

Posing the question whether by international law everyone has the right, if expelled, to come into these small islands, Lord Denning said: “Surely not. This country would not have room for them for they came, not in single file, but in battalions.”

Lord Denning said that mass expulsions had never before come within the knowledge of international law. And he did not think there was any rule which affected the issue. The rules of international law, he said, only became part of English law in so far as these had been accepted and adopted by England.

The court dismissed an appeal by Mr. Pravinlul Amanhi Thakrar against a decision of Queen’s Bench Divisional Court last October that the Home Office had acted unfairly in banning him from entry to the U.K. Mr. Thakrar, who was born in Uganda of Indian parents, had been expelled among thousands by “the sword of General Amin.” He had been detained since an immigration officer at the Heathrow Airport refused him admission.