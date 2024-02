February 06, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

Bombay, Feb 5: Mill strike situation today is practically unchanged. In pursuance of a notice extending the lock-out period to 15th instant which was put up last week all mills were closed this morning. Strikers today have been peaceful, thanks to the excellent security arrangements. Armed mounted police have been stationed today at Currey Road Bridge which was the storm centre yesterday. Local labour leaders are eagerly awaiting final decision of the Millowners Association.

