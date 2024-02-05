February 05, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

London, Feb. 4: A direct consequence of the steep rise in price of Arab oil is that a fantastic quantity of Western military hardware is being pumped into the Arab oil kingdoms, and Pakistan is fast cashing in by training Arab military personnel to use it. Though Pakistan may not have either the cash or the resources to purchase vast quantities of highly sophisticated weaponry, in the Muslim world, Pakistan, after Egypt, has the best qualified personnel to handle these weapons. The French were the first to realise this and both Pakistan and France are now collaborating on plans for a massive armaments manufacturing, servicing and training complex in Pakistan, which would serve Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other Gulf emirates. France is determined to use Pakistan as an Arab arms supply base and in the process Pakistan will reap a hefty foreign exchange bonanza and some military advantage. Saudi Arabia has already trained more than 4,000 soldiers and airmen in Pakistan in a contract worth $10 million (Rs. 7.5 crores) a year. According to informed sources in Western capitals, Pakistani diplomats are under direct personal instruction from Prime Minister Bhutto to ensure that they are in full confidence of the diplomats of Arab oil kingdoms about the current arms negotiations, particularly with Britain and France.

