  Budget 2024
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
  Budget 2024
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
A hundred years ago | Indian Finance
Premium

February 05, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The “Times” pays a tribute to the remarkable improvements recently effected by the Government of India in its financial mechanism as the result of merging the Presidency Banks into the Imperial Bank of India. The paper says that in no respect is this more beneficial than in the development of India’s money power, particularly through the medium of the Imperial Bank. The paper further says it is authoritative un-official testimony to the fact that the Government has been enabled to make remittances to London of exceptional magnitude without disturbing the exchange marker of Indian currency. The position may now be regarded as impregnable.

