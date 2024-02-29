GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Belgian Premier’s resignation
Premium

February 29, 2024 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST

London, Feb. 28: The fall of the Belgian Government which has caused consternation in Government circles in Paris, creates an interesting European situation on account of its international implications just when reparations seem to be entering a decisive stage. The Opposition came from different quarters and was based on diverse grounds, but the most formidable assault proceeded from a combination of Socialists and Flemish Democrats who for a long time have decried the occupation of Ruhr and feared the convention would lead to further subservience to France.

