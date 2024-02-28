February 28, 2024 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST

New Delhi, Feb. 27: Third class passengers in Mail and Express trains will have to pay additional fares not exceeding Rs. 8 per ticket. This was announced by the Railway Minister, Mr. L.N. Mishra, who presented the Railway budget to Parliament to-day. The minimum third class fare is being revised from 25 paise to 50 paise on Mail and Express trains.

The Rs. 1298.27 crore budget, with an estimated additional revenue of Rs. 136. 38 crores from increased fares and freight rates will still leave an uncovered gap of Rs. 52.79 crores.

There will be no increase in season ticket fares. There is also no increase in the current rates of freight on foodgrains including pulses which are carried at non-standard and concessional rates. Mr. Mishra said that this was in view of the prevailing “high prices and the hardships gallantly borne by the common man” and to ensure “that there is no effect, direct or indirect, on the family budget of the masses.”

Third class passengers in ordinary trains will have to bear a maximum increase of Re. 1 per ticket. There will be a modest increase of 5 paise upto a distance of 25 km and 10 paise between 26 and 49 kms.

Air-conditioned chair car and first class passengers will have to bear an increase in fares ranging from Rs. 2 to Rs. 16 per ticket. Air-conditioned first class passengers will be the hardest hit and the increase ranges from Rs. 15 to Rs. 160 per ticket depending upon the distance. Mr. Mishra said that this is in pursuance of his intention to bring closer these fares to air fares. The existing fare of Rs. 379 per ticket between New Delhi and Howrah will be increased to Rs. 520. Similarly in case of travel between New Delhi and Bombay Central, the fare will be revised from Rs. 249 to Rs. 465.