New Delhi, Feb. 27: The Railway Minister, Mr. L.N. Mishra, in his budget speech in the Lok Sabha to-day said that a special programme of improving the cleanliness and appearance of important stations was in progress. This would make the Railways present an image worthy of its being the premium public sector undertaking in the country.

Varanasi station, one of the important centres of pilgrimage, is being given a facelift at an estimated cost of Rs. 65 lakhs. Some of the other important stations on which work is in progress are Bombay V.T., Bombay Central, New Delhi and Delhi, Kanpur, Madras Central, Bangalore, Gauhati, Nagpur, Aligarh, Rae Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Poona Darbhanga and Patna.

Mr. Mishra said that a number of amenities for passengers at stations and in trains have also been proposed in the budget. The expenditure on passenger and other users amenities has been maintained at Rs. 4 crores per year.

He said the travel concessions available to the students, teachers, athletes and farmers continue to be provided during the current year. The running of special trains for educational tours, started in May 1973, had been made a regular feature. A concession of 50 per cent in third class fare, free kitchen car and free travel for cooks was provided in such trains.

The Railway Minister said that provision for a number of amenities for the Railway staff has also been made in the budget. About 5000 quarters were being built every year for the staff. For this purpose Rs. 7.96 crores had been provided for 1974-75, he said.