February 28, 2024 03:14 am | Updated 03:14 am IST

London, Feb. 27: The Postmaster-General announces that from the 1st March mails for Teheran and Northern Persia generally will be despatched from London daily via Russia. Correspondence for Southern Persia will still be despatched via Bombay. It is expected that Teheran will be reached in about 3 weeks by the Russian route compared with 5 to 6 weeks via Bombay.

