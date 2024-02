February 26, 2024 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST

London, Feb. 25: The men of the national union of railwaymen in Hull struck to-day owing to the dismissal of hundreds of checkers employed in the docks and railway warehouses. They express the opinion that this is a reprisal for their recent strike, but the officials say that owing to the dock strike it is impossible to keep the full number of men usually employed in the goods depot. Hitherto engine drivers have not joined in the strike.