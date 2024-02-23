GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Pak. recognises Bangla: Mujib for summit
Premium

February 23, 2024 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST

New Delhi, Feb. 22: Pakistan and Bangladesh recognised each other to-day — 26 months after former East Pakistan wrenched itself away to become a sovereign nation.

The Pakistan Prime Minister Mr. Z. A. Bhutto announced the recognition in an address to a joint meeting of Provincial Governors, Ministers and legislators at Lahore in the evening. Less than two hours later Bangladesh reciprocated the move declaring that the recognition was “unconditional”.

Iran and Turkey also recognised Bangladesh, it was announced in Teheran and Ankara respectively.

Mr. Bhutto also said that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would reach Lahore to-morrow to join the Islamic summit which began to-day, Radio Pakistan said.

Mr. Bhutto said the Bangladesh delegation would receive a warm welcome. In his opinion, there was no alternative to bringing amity with “our brothers in Bangladesh.”

Mr. Bhutto added that a number of Muslim leaders were in Lahore. Some of them had recognised Bangladesh while others had not. Since their arrival, they had been “advising us for reconciliation with Bangladesh.”

