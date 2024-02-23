GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Disorder in China
February 23, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST

Leafield Oxford (Mid.). Feb. 22: In consequence of the brutal assault recently committed by a Chinese officer and his men upon Mr. Bissell, a British railway official at Fengtai, the British Legation in Peking has made strong and repeated representations to the Peking Government for the apprehension and trial of the culprits, but so far without avail. The Chinese authorities plead that they are unable to trace the officer in question who is doubtless being shielded by high military and political influences.

