February 22, 2024 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST

New Delhi, Feb. 21: An agreement was signed here this afternoon between the management of Indian Airlines and the Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA). Consequently, the lock-out in the case of pilots has been lifted with immediate effect. The ICPA has also taken steps to withdraw the cases filed by it and some of its members in the Calcutta High Court challenging the legality of the lock-out “in a spirit of constructive cooperation”.

With the signing of the agreement between ICPA and IA management, the Air Cooperation Employees’ Union (ACEU) is the only union which is yet to reach an agreement with the management.

The agreement with the ICPA will enable the IA to restore complete normalcy in its air services. It will also help the IA reschedule its air services and introduce a day service from Madras to Delhi which has been long overdue. The terms of the agreement have not been made known but it is understood that both the management and the ICPA have had to make some concessions.

The IA imposed the lock-out on November 25. Till the end of January, the IA has suffered a loss of Rs. 26 crores. Though the lock-out had hit the air services badly the IA had managed to operate restricted services which were progressively increased with more employees returning to work. But with only 170 out of its 400 pilots returning to work by signing individual undertakings, the IA could operate only upto 80 per cent of its normal services and Sunday flights had to remain suspended.

