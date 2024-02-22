ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Baby Week and criticism
February 22, 2024 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST

London, Feb. 20: Some surprise has been caused by the “Daily Mail’s” belated criticism of the Baby Week in India especially as it does not reflect the general opinion of the press here including, the “Times” which during the Baby Week published favourable comments on it. Viscountess Chelmsford, Founder of the All-India Maternity Welfare Association, interviewed by Reuter was delighted at the success of the Baby Week and the active participation of Lady Reading. She declared that the association had already thoroughly proved the value of accumulating knowledge and combating the high infant mortality.

