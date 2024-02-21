February 21, 2024 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST

New Delhi, Feb. 20: With the encouraging strike for oil in the first well on Bombay High, the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) is expected to go ahead drilling more wells in this promising structure, 160 km off Bombay.

Though oil was flowing out from a depth of 962 metres the drill ship “Sagar Samrat” will continue to drill the well to its projected depth of 2,000 metres before moving on to another drilling point, 40 km away from this site.

The news of the oil strike was received here with jubilation and the Minister of Petroleum and Chemicals, Mr. D. K. Barooah, is likely to go to the “Sagar Samrat” to congratulate personally the workers “who have done a good job.”

Experts point out that the oil found in the well is of high quality with API gravity of 43.6 which indicates an oil lighter than the light Arabian crude.

The lightness implies that oil from Bombay High, if commercially exploitable, will have very small sulphur content. According to petroleum geologists, this will make extraction of oil considerably easy.

Interpreting the pressure encountered experts say that reservoir pressures varying from 15 pounds to 12,635 pounds per square inch have been recorded in the world and Bombay High’s 500 pounds is on the low side.

Since the highest pressure is usually recorded in the first drilling, experts say that increased pressures are unlikely with further penetration.

Geologists, however, feel that reservoirs with pressures greater than 500 pounds per square inch could exist in other zones in the Bombay High region.

As the location is more than 160 km away from the nearest Bombay coast, steel pipelines will have to be laid under the sea bed connecting the oil wells.