ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Lady J. P. ’S in Bombay.
Premium

February 21, 2024 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST

From the Archives, February 21, 1924

Bombay, Feb. 20: Four ladies have been appointed this year for the first time as justices of peace for Bombay. These are Lady Jagmohandas Varjivandas, Dilshad Begum, Mrs. Harry Hodgkinson and Lady Cowasji Jehangir.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US