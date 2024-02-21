Bombay, Feb. 20: Four ladies have been appointed this year for the first time as justices of peace for Bombay. These are Lady Jagmohandas Varjivandas, Dilshad Begum, Mrs. Harry Hodgkinson and Lady Cowasji Jehangir.
February 21, 2024 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST
Bombay, Feb. 20: Four ladies have been appointed this year for the first time as justices of peace for Bombay. These are Lady Jagmohandas Varjivandas, Dilshad Begum, Mrs. Harry Hodgkinson and Lady Cowasji Jehangir.
