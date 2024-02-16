February 16, 2024 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST

London, Feb. 15: The Washington energy conference has once again displayed the fragile nature of trans-Atlantic relations and is a sad reflection on the diplomacy of Dr. Kissinger, the U.S. Secretary of State, who has now convinced a majority of Europeans that he is determined to divide and rule Western Europe. Europeans are also disappointed because the Washington conference initiated a confrontation within the Atlantic Alliance rather than against oil producers. The conference has forced countries like Britain and Germany to make a choice and although their choice at present is in America’s favour, the French do not believe that this could be sustained for long. The tug of war between Washington and Paris will continue for a long time.

In the French Foreign Minister, Mr. Jobert, Dr. Kissinger has met his intellectual match and although the British and Germans may take comfort in the fact that their attitude at the Washington conference was not dominated by elements of anti-American pique, the French was determined to convince the European Economic Community members about the validity of their policies.